‘Emily in Paris’ star Ashley Park on the mend after experiencing ‘critical septic shock’

(CNN) — Ashley Park is focusing on being “grateful” after experiencing a serious medical scare over the holidays.

“While on holiday in December into New Years, what started as tonsillitis spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs,” the “Emily in Paris” actor, 32, wrote on her verified Instagram on Friday.

Park added that her health “has improved despite what we had initially been told.”

She thanked her “Emily” costar and partner Paul Forman, who is seen in some of the photos and video Park shared from during what appears to be her time in the hospital, for being “unconditionally” by her side during her health crisis.

“You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know,” she wrote. “I love you Paul. More than I can ever say.”

Park is best known for playing outspoken and fashion-forward singer Mindy opposite Lily Collins on the Netflix series. The “Joy Ride” star also tagged Joali Being, billed as a wellness island in the Madives, “for responding immediately and staying with me to provide language translations and vital support.”

Septic shock is the last and most severe stage of sepsis, according to the Cleveland Clinic. When affected by sepsis, the body essentially overreacts to an infection, which can cause organs to shut down. In 2020, the Lancet journal reported that sepsis accounted for 1 in 5 deaths globally. Both sepsis and septic shock require immediate treatment.

In the comments section under Park’s post, Collins wrote that she “can hardly look at these without crying,” adding that she’s “forever grateful” Park is on the mend.

A representative for Park had no further comment when reached by CNN.

