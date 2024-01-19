Andrew Cuomo sues attorney general for records in sexual harassment probe that led to his downfall

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is suing state Attorney General Letitia James seeking to force her to turn over interviews from the sexual misconduct investigation that led to his resignation. Cuomo filed the case against James in state court on Thursday. He argues that he needs the witness statements in full to defend himself against two sexual harassment lawsuits. A federal judge denied to release similar records in a separate case filed by Cuomo last year. Cuomo resigned in 2021 after a report from the attorney general’s office concluded he sexually harassed at least 11 women. Cuomo has denied the allegations.

