6 nuns have been kidnapped in Haiti while they were traveling on a bus, religious leaders say

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Religious leaders say six nuns have been kidnapped in Haiti as they traveled on a bus through the capital. The Haitian Conference of the Religious said in a statement that the nuns were accompanied by an undetermined number of unidentified people on the bus who also were kidnapped on Friday. It said the nuns are from the Congregation of the Sisters of Saint Anne. The congregation didn’t respond to messages for comment. It wasn’t immediately known who was responsible for the kidnapping. Gangs that control an estimated 80% of Port-au-Prince have been blamed for thousands of kidnappings.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.