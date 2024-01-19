13 students reported killed in an elementary school dorm fire in China’s Henan province

BANGKOK (AP) — Chinese state media say 13 students have died after a fire broke out in dorms at a boarding school for elementary students in central Henan province. A teacher told state-backed media outlet Zonglan that all 13 who died in the blaze were third-graders. China’s state broadcaster CCTV says one person rescued from the scene was taken to the hospital. CCTV says the fire started Friday night and was put out just before midnight at Yingcai School in a rural district in central Henan. The boarding school caters primarily to students in the elementary grades, though it has an attached kindergarten. Local authorities said they are investigating the cause of the fire.

