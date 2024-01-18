Texas AG Paxton won’t contest facts of whistleblower lawsuit central to his 2023 impeachment
By JIM VERTUNO
Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is seeking to end a whistleblower lawsuit by former top staff members. He announced Thursday that his agency would not contest the facts of the case and would accept any judgement. The lawsuit brought by a group of former top deputies alleged they were improperly fired for reporting Paxton to the FBI on claims he was misusing his office to protect a friend and campaign donor. That donor was in turn helping Paxton conceal an extramarital affair. Paxton is facing the prospect of having to answer questions in that case under oath.