Son writes heartfelt message to sick mother in snow at Tennessee hospital

By Caleb Wethington

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (KMOV) — A man wrote a heartfelt get-well message to his sick mother in the snow outside of TriStar Summit Medical Center Tuesday night.

According to the medical center, Nelson Brothers’ mother, Amy is a patient at Summit who was feeling, “down and out because she can’t have flowers in the room, so extra precautions are having to be made.”

Brothers went outside and wrote his mother and other patients at the medical center a get-well message in the snow. His mother could see it from her eighth-floor room.

“I said to myself, ‘snow is on the ground, mom loves snow’ – and I gotta do something to cheer her up. I just went down there and realized I could write something universal that would hopefully cheer up other patients too – maybe put a smile on someone’s face and do my good deed for the day,” Brothers said.

“I hope it cheered up a whole lot of people. I wrote it at two different angles. Mom loves it, anything to do with snow. In a way we are trying to help others. A lot of people run around in this rat race and people just need help. I would hope we are always willing and would help others. Saying I love you is another way we can take care of each other.”

