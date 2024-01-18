Shooting near Crown Center food court leaves 6 people wounded

By Gabe Swartz, Heidi Schmidt and Mark Poulose

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a shooting at Crown Center Wednesday night.

Police were called to the area of 2500 Grand Blvd. near E. Pershing Road and E. 26th Street at 5:40 p.m.

An eyewitness at the scene told KCTV that people were forced out of Crown Center before the building’s usual 7 p.m. closing time. One individual told KCTV multiple gunshots were fired near the food court. Video from inside the building shows broken glass.

“I was standing right there and next thing you know, I hear gunshots,” said witness John Gaston. “Pretty much everybody was just screaming, running, stuff like that. There were a whole bunch of kids at the door. I was just gathering up kids, telling them to go outside.”

KCPD said it is not an active shooter situation. Preliminary information led police to believe three people were struck by gunfire after a disturbance between two groups turned into a shooting. KCFD said those three individuals were transported to the hospital.

Police said shortly before 8 p.m. that four people were shot. Later, KCPD said that number was increased to 6. Police said after the initial three people were reported, three additional victims showed up on their own to other hospitals.

“The ages of all but one victim range from late teens to early 20s,” KCPD said, noting an additional victim was in their 50s.

Police detained multiple people for further investigation.

“Responding officers secured the scene and provided safe entry for EMS to respond for treatment,” KCPD said.

Police said there is not believed to be any additional threat to the area. Still, a shooting like this adds to residents fear for going out, KCPD Capt. Jake Becchina said.

“Things like this affect people’s thoughts about whether or not they’re going to go out and go shopping, go to dinner, all of these things,” Becchina said. “Kansas City should not be about gunfire, gun violence, homicides.”

KCTV reached out to Crown Center for an update on its status but the shopping center said it was referring all inquiries to KCPD who is investigating.

