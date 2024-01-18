Senegal presidential candidate renounces French nationality to run for office

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal’s Karim Wade, who is the son of a former president, has renounced his French nationality paving the way for him to run in next month’s presidential election. Wade says on social media that France’s interior minister has confirmed his renunciation. Wade’s dual French and Senegalese nationality has been a subject of debate, because Senegal’s constitution says candidates can only run if they are exclusively Senegalese. The announcement comes days ahead of when the final list of candidates will be announced and weeks ahead of Senegal’s presidential elections scheduled for the end of February.

