Prosecutors arrest flight attendant on suspicion of trying to record teen girl in airplane bathroom
By STEVE LeBLANC
Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — Police have arrested an American Airlines flight attendant on suspicion of trying to secretly record a 14-year-old female passenger using a bathroom aboard an airplane he was working on last September. Police also allege 37-year-old Estes Carter Thompson III had recordings of four other minor female passengers using lavatories on an aircraft he had worked on previously. He was arrested Thursday. Thompson was charged with attempted sexual exploitation of children and possession of child sexual abuse images depicting a prepubescent minor. A phone number could not be found for Thompson. It is unclear if he has a lawyer.