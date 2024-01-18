Prosecutor seeks kidnapping charges in case of missing Indiana teens

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The prosecutor in the case of an Indiana man charged in the killings of two teenage girls has asked a judge to allow new two new counts each of kidnapping and murder while kidnapping. Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland, in his request Thursday, said the amended charges against Richard Allen of Delphi “more accurately aligns the charging information with the cause’s discovery and probable cause affidavit.” Allen was arrested in October 2022 and charged with two counts of murder in the 2017 slayings of 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German of Delphi. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

