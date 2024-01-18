North Korea says it tested underwater nuclear attack drone in response to rivals’ naval drills

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it had tested a purported underwater nuclear attack drone in response to a combined naval exercise between South Korea and the United States and Japan this week, as it continues to blame its rivals for raising tensions in the region. The alleged drone test came days after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un declared he would scrap his country’s long-standing goal of a peaceful unification with South Korea and that his country would rewrite its constitution to define South Korea as its most hostile foreign adversary. North Korea first tested the drone last year and says it’s designed to strike enemy vessels and ports. South Korea’s military insists the North has exaggerated the capabilities of the drone.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.