North Dakota lawmaker who insulted police in DUI stop gets unsupervised probation and $1,000 fine

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota Republican lawmaker has been sentenced to serve nearly a year of unsupervised probation to pay $1,000 in fines and fees after pleading guilty to a drunken driving charge earlier this month. The charge is connection to a traffic stop least month, during which Rios blasted police with vulgar, homophobic and anti-migrant language. Calls have grown for him to resign. Last week, Republican House Majority Leader Mike Lefor removed him from the Legislature’s interim Judiciary Committee. Lefor and local and state Republican Party leaders have called on Rios to resign. Rios has apologized for his behavior and says he has no immediate plans to resign. He says he plans to seek help for alcoholism.

