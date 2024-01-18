Nevada’s Republican governor endorses Trump for president three weeks ahead of party-run caucus

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s Republican has governor endorsed former president Donald Trump, offering a major backing in a key swing state that Trump is looking to win handily in a caucus next month. Joe Lombardo told The Nevada Independent on Thursday that he believed the economy and foreign affairs were more stable under Trump, and that for “all practical purposes … the race is over.” Trump endorsed Lombardo during the former sheriff’s 2022 run for governor, which helped him emerge from a crowded GOP field to win the primary, Lombardo tried to distance himself from the former president during the general election, before calling him the “the greatest president” during a rally weeks later.

