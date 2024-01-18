Nevada Republican Senate primary candidates take aim at absent front-runner in debate

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Seven Republicans vying for the Republican U.S. Senate nomination in Nevada circled the familiar talking points of GOP politics at a debate, while also taking shots at the front runner who made an apparently strategic decision not to attend. The debate in a Reno casino ballroom on Thursday focused on increased border security, anti-abortion stances and cutting government spending and size. But candidates also criticized retired Army Capt. Sam Brown, whose backing in Washington, D.C., and formidable 2022 campaign have made him a fundraising juggernaut above the crowded primary field. Nearly every candidate called out Brown for his absence and described him as an establishment candidate not willing to face voters.

By GABE STERN Associated Press/Report for America

