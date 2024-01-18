Naked man allegedly beats delivery driver to death with firewood in Fort Worth

By Julia Falcon

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTVT) — A man is in jail after he allegedly killed someone by beating him repeatedly with firewood.

According to a police affidavit, it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 13.

When police arrived, there was a man laying in the front yard of a home on Wendover Drive in Fort Worth. The affidavit says he had severe blunt force trauma to his head and was pronounced dead on the scene.

A man who identified himself as the owner of the home told police that he knew the man, who he called “Scott,” to purchase firewood.

Scott arrived with a U-Haul full of firewood and began to unload the firewood. Scott and the homeowner were approached by a naked man, who was holding a key and said “this is my house, I have the key right here.”

Scott and the homeowner told the naked man to leave, then he picked up a piece of wood, immediately striking Scott in the head. He then struck the homeowner in the head.

The naked man then chased the homeowner, who made it inside his home and called 911. While on the phone with 911, he watched the naked man continue hitting Scott before he dumped a wheelbarrow on him, according to the affidavit.

Multiple other neighbors reported they saw the naked man go into another home on Wendover Drive that functions as an Airbnb, renting out individual rooms to guests.

One of the Airbnb tenants said she believes the naked man was high on an unknown substance.

When police approached the Airbnb, they could hear yelling from inside. The naked man then came outside, identifying himself as Chrisantus Omondi, 27.

Omondi was aggressive with the officer’s commands, the affidavit says. He was tased by officers, detained and taken to JPS Hospital for evaluation.

Omondi has been charged with murder, aggravated assault against a security officer and obstruction or retaliation. His bond is currently set at $312,000.

