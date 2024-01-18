Mexican soldiers find workshop for making drone bombs, military uniforms

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican soldiers and police say they have found a small factory used to make a kind of bomb usually dropped by drones. The facility is about the size of a warehouse and has computer-controlled metalworking equipment. It also apparently produced under-barrel, 40mm grenade launchers designed to be attached to assault rifles. Prosecutors said late Wednesday the workshop was discovered in the western state of Michoacan, where drug cartels have been fighting bloody turf battles for years. The workshop also apparently produced fake Mexican military uniforms. the cartels frequently use bomb-dropping drones, improvised explosive devices and grenades.

