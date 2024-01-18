Man arrested in series of New York City stabbings, police say

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police have arrested a hospital worker from Queens after a series of recent stabbings. NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban described the attacks as “random, unmotivated violence.” Police say the 27-year-old hospital worker was pictured on surveillance holding a large hunting knife used in at least one of the attacks. The victims in the attacks included a woman and at least three men, with ages ranging from 34 to 74. The suspect, Jermain Rigueur, had no prior arrests. Police arrested him on charges related to four attacks, and they say they are investigating two others. Information on Rigueur’s attorney was not immediately available.

