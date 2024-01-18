Skip to Content
Lawsuit in Chicago is the latest legal fight over Texas moving migrants to U.S. cities

By SOPHIA TAREEN and KATHLEEN FOODY
Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — A Texas transportation company is taking the nation’s third largest city to federal court, ratcheting up a legal battle over the migrant crisis that’s left U.S. cities struggling. Since 2022, Texas has sent more than 100,000 migrants to Democrat-led “sanctuary cities,” as it has handled surging numbers at the Mexico-U.S. border in recent years. Late last year, Chicago cracked down on what it called “rogue buses,” and passed rules on drop-off location and times. Wynne Transportation argues in its suit that the city overstepped its authority to regulate immigration and interstate commerce by targeting companies working with Texas.

