Lawsuit in Chicago is the latest legal fight over Texas moving migrants to U.S. cities

CHICAGO (AP) — A Texas transportation company is taking the nation’s third largest city to federal court, ratcheting up a legal battle over the migrant crisis that’s left U.S. cities struggling. Since 2022, Texas has sent more than 100,000 migrants to Democrat-led “sanctuary cities,” as it has handled surging numbers at the Mexico-U.S. border in recent years. Late last year, Chicago cracked down on what it called “rogue buses,” and passed rules on drop-off location and times. Wynne Transportation argues in its suit that the city overstepped its authority to regulate immigration and interstate commerce by targeting companies working with Texas.

By SOPHIA TAREEN and KATHLEEN FOODY Associated Press

