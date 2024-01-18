Largest deep-sea coral reef to date is mapped by scientists off the US Atlantic coast

WASHINGTON (AP) — Scientists have mapped the largest coral reef deep in the ocean, stretching hundreds of miles off the U.S. coast. Researchers have known since the 1960s that some coral were present off the Atlantic coast, but the reef’s size remained a mystery until new technology made it possible to map the ocean floor in 3D. The reef extends for about 310 miles from Florida to South Carolina. The total area is nearly three times the size of Yellowstone National Park. Scientists say it’s possible that larger deep-sea reefs will be discovered since only about 75% of the world’s ocean floor has been mapped in high-resolution.

