“La sociedad de la nieve”, nominada al BAFTA a mejor película de habla no inglesa
Sofía Benavides
(CNN) — Ya se sabía que “La sociedad de la nieve” —la película que cuenta la historia de los sobrevivientes del accidente aéreo en la cordillera de los Andes en 1972— es una de las semifinalistas en la competencia al Oscar en la categoría de Mejor Película Internacional. Sin embargo, la nueva versión del director español Juan Antonio Bayona está sentando precedentes en los premios internacionales.
Este jueves, la película logró una nominación más, cuando se anunciaron los candidatos a los Premios al Cine BAFTA 2024, otorgados por la Academia Británica de las Artes Cinematográficas y de la Televisión.
La película española está nominada a mejor película de habla no inglesa, junto a “20 días en Mariupol”, “Anatomy of fall”, “Vidas pasadas” y “La Zona de Interés”, la singular película de Jonathan Glazer sobre el Holocausto, que logró otras ocho nominaciones.
El BAFTA reconoció a las películas favoritas de la temporada como “Poor Things” de Yorgos Lanthimos con 11 nominaciones y “Killers of the Flower Moon”, de Martin Scorsese con nueve.
Así luce hoy el Valle de las Lágrimas, lugar de la tragedia de los Andes 2:02
“Barbie” recibió nominaciones en cinco categorías, incluida Margot Robbie como mejor actriz, pero no obtuvo una nominación a mejor película. Mientras tanto, “May December” quedó completamente afuera, mientras que quizás la ausencia más notable entre las nominaciones por actuación fue la de Lily Gladstone, quien no logró la nominación a mejor actriz.
La ceremonia de entrega de premios, presidida por el actor David Tennant, se celebrará en el Royal Festival Hall de Londres el 18 de febrero.
Aquí, una lista de todas las nominaciones:
Mejor Película
“Anatomy of a Fall”
“The Holdovers”
“Killers of The Flower Moon”
“Oppenheimer”
“Poor Things”
Mejor película británica
“All of Us Strangers”
“How to Have Sex”
“Napoleon”
“The Old Oak”
“Poor Things”
“Rye Lane”
“Saltburn”
“Scrapper”
“Wonka”
“The Zone of Interest”
Mejor debut de un escritor, director o productor británico
“Blue Bag Life”
“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”
“Earth Mama”
“How To Have Sex”
“Is There Anybody Out There?”
Mejor película de habla no inglesa
“20 Days In Mariupol”
“Anatomy of a Fall”
“Past Lives”
“La sociedad de la nieve”
“The Zone of Interest”
Mejor documental
“20 Days In Mariupol”
“American Symphony”
“Beyond Utopia”
“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie”
“Wham!”
Mejor película animada
“The Boy And The Heron”
“Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget”
“Elemental”
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
Mejor director
Andrew Haigh, por “All of Us Strangers”
Justine Triet, por “Anatomy of a Fall”
Alexander Payne, por “The Holdovers”
Bradley Cooper, por “Maestro”
Christopher Nolan, por “Oppenheimer”
Jonathan Glazer, por “The Zone of Interest”
Mejor guión adaptado
Andrew Haigh, por “All of Us Strangers”
Cord Jefferson, por “American Fiction”
Christopher Nolan, por “Oppenheimer”
Tony McNamara, por “Poor Things”
Jonathan Glazer, por “The Zone of Interest”
Mejor guión original
Justine Triet y Arthur Harari, por “Anatomy of a Fall”
Greta Gerwig y Noah Baumbach, por “Barbie”
David Hemingson, por “The Holdovers”
Bradley Cooper y Josh Singer, por “Maestro”
Celine Song, por “Past Lives”
Mejor actor
Barry Keoghan, “Saltburn”
Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”
Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”
Colman Domingo, “Rustin”
Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”
Teo Yoo, “Past Lives”
Mejor actriz
Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”
Emma Stone, “Poor Things”
Fantasia Barrino, “The Color Purple”
Margot Robbie, “Barbie”
Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”
Vivian Oparah, “Rye Lane”
Mejor actor de reparto
Dominic Sessa, “The Holdovers”
Jacob Elordi, “Saltburn”
Paul Mescal, “All of Us Strangers”
Robert De Niro, “Killers of The Flower Moon”
Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”
Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”
Mejor actriz de reparto
Claire Foy, “All of Us Strangers”
Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”
Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”
Rosamund Pike, “Saltburn”
Sandra Hüller, “The Zone of Interest”
Mejor banda sonora
Robbie Robertson, “Killers of The Flower Moon”
Ludwig Göransson, “Oppenheimer”
Jerskin Fendrix, “Poor Things”
Anthony Willis, “Saltburn”
Daniel Pemberton, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
Mejor diseño de vestuario
Jacqueline Durran, “Barbie”
Jacqueline West, “Killers of The Flower Moon”
Dave Crossman y Janty Yates, “Napoleon”
Ellen Mirojnick, “Oppenheimer”
Holly Waddington, “Poor Things”
Mejor diseño de producción
Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer, “Barbie”
Jack Fisk y Adam Willis, “Killers of The Flower Moon”
Ruth De Jong y Claire Kaufman, “Oppenheimer”
Shona Heath, James Price y Zsuzsa Mihalek, “Poor Things”
Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kuś y Katarzyna Sikora, “The Zone of Interest”
Mejores efectos visuales especiales
Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley y Jay Cooper, “The Creator”
Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot y Guy Williams, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”
Neil Corbould, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland y Alex Wuttke, “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”
Henry Badgett, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley y Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, “Napoleon”
Simon Hughes, “Poor Things”
Mejor maquillaje y peinado
Kay Georgiou y Thomas Nellen, “Killers of The Flower Moon”
Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Kazu Hiro y Lori McCoy-Bell, “Maestro”
Jana Carboni, Francesco Pegoretti, Satinder Chumber y Julia Vernon, “Napoleon”
Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Jason Hamer y Ahou Mofid, “Oppenheimer”
Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier y Josh Weston, “Poor Things”
Mejor edición
Laurent Sénéchal, “Anatomy of a Fall”
Thelma Schoonmaker, “Killers of The Flower Moon”
Jennifer Lame, “Oppenheimer”
Yorgos Mavropsaridis, “Poor Things”
Paul Watts, “The Zone of Interest”
Mejor fotografía
Rodrigo Prieto, “Killers of The Flower Moon”
Matthew Libatique, “Maestro”
Hoyte van Hoytema, “Oppenheimer”
Robbie Ryan, “Poor Things”
Łukasz Żal, “The Zone of Interest”
Mejor casting
Kahleen Crawford, “All of Us Strangers”
Cynthia Arra, “Anatomy of a Fall”
Susan Shopmaker, “The Holdovers”
Isabella Odoffin, “How to Have Sex”
Ellen Lewis and Rene Haynes, “Killers of The Flower Moon”
Mejor sonido
Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff y Bernard Weiser, “Ferrari”
Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder y Dean Zupancic, “Maestro”
Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Chris Munro y Mark Taylor, “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”
Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O’Connell y Gary A. Rizzo, “Oppenheimer”
Johnnie Burn y Tarn Willers, “The Zone of Interest”
Mejor corto animado británico
“Crab Day”
“Visible Mending”
“Wild Summon”
Mejor corto británico
“Festival of Slaps”
“Gorka”
“Jellyfish and Lobster”
“Such A Lovely Day”
“Yellow”
Mejor actor revelación
Phoebe Dynevor
Ayo Edebiri
Jacob Elordi
Mia Mckenna-Bruce
Sophie Wilde
Con información de Thomas Page, de CNN.
The-CNN-Wire
