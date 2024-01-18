Japan’s Sekisui House buying Denver-based homebuilder M.D.C. Holdings for $4.9 billion

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Japan’s Sekisui House Ltd. is buying Denver-based homebuilder M.D.C. Holdings Inc. for $4.9 billion. The deal will make the Japanese company the fifth-largest builder of new homes in the U.S. The companies said Thursday that they reached a definitive agreement for Osaka-based Sekisui to acquire M.D.C. Holdings for $63 per share. M.D.C. Holdings was founded in 1972. It builds homes under the Richmond American Homes brand in in California, Florida, Texas and 13 other states. In addition to the U.S. and Japan, Sekisui House has operations in Australia, the U.K., China and Singapore. Among the U.S. home construction brands it now operates are Woodside Homes, Holt Homes, Chesmar Homes and Hubble Homes.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.