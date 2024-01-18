Israeli company gets green light to make world’s first cultivated beef steaks

Aleph Farms of Israel has received the preliminary green light from health officials to produce and sell the world’s first steaks made from cultivated beef cells, not the entire animal. The move follows approval of lab-grown chicken in the U.S. last year. The firm based in Rehovot, Israel, received the go-ahead from the Israel Ministry of Health. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the move late Wednesday. The company plans to market a cultivated “petite steak” made from cells that come from a Black Angus cow named Lucy.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.