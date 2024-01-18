Israeli company gets green light to make world’s first cultivated beef steaks
By JONEL ALECCIA
AP Health Writer
Aleph Farms of Israel has received the preliminary green light from health officials to produce and sell the world’s first steaks made from cultivated beef cells, not the entire animal. The move follows approval of lab-grown chicken in the U.S. last year. The firm based in Rehovot, Israel, received the go-ahead from the Israel Ministry of Health. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the move late Wednesday. The company plans to market a cultivated “petite steak” made from cells that come from a Black Angus cow named Lucy.