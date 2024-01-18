A record-breaking tie-break headlines dramatic day at the Australian Open

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — The Australian Open women’s draw served up some dramatic moments on Thursday, including a record-breaking tie-break that will go down in grand slam history.

Anna Blinkova eventually beat Elena Rybakina after a mammoth effort in the deciding set, with the last-set tie-break consisting of 42 points – the longest in a singles match in grand slam history, according to the Australian Open.

The Russian produced some brilliant tennis to save six match points in the nerve-wracking finale, before eventually converting her 10th match point.

“There were moments I enjoyed and other moments, it was super tough. I just tried to today focus on every point. I had so many match points,” Blinkova said after winning 6-4 4-6 7-6(22-20).

“I tried to be aggressive at these moments, but my hands were shaking and my legs too.

“I tried to be calm as hard as I could. Super happy to win in the end.”

Fans were captivated by the breathtaking action on court which lasted two hours and 46 minutes – the tie-break itself lasting 30 minutes. At one point, the match umpire started laughing as the players leveled the scores at 19-19.

Blinkova eventually held her nerve and fell to the court in celebration after winning match point.

“It’s the best day of my life so far,” she said.

It was yet another major upset in the women’s draw with world No. 3 Rybakina touted as one of the favorites for this year’s title.

Elsewhere on Thursday, world No. 1 Iga Świątek survived a late scare to beat US star Danielle Collins in the Australian Open second round on Thursday.

Świątek found herself two breaks of service down in the deciding set but dug deep to recover in style, eventually winning 6-4 3-6 6-4.

Asked by reporters how she kept her focus under such pressure, the four-time grand slam singles champion credited an unlikely source of inspiration.

“I feel like, when I’m really well-focused, I am kind of repeating the same song throughout the whole match,” she said, not wanting to reveal the exact track.

“It gives me energy, and I can kind of narrow my focus just to that song that I keep hearing and the technical stuff that I want to think about.

“I don’t like when my brain is kind of picking up the songs from the changeovers because every time is a different one. I want to keep hearing The Rolling Stones.”

Collins announces pending retirement

Świątek’s comeback meant there was no satisfaction for Collins who had produced some scintillating tennis in what will be her last game at an Australian Open.

The 30-year-old revealed after the match that this will be her last year on tour, with the American keen to travel less and eager to raise a family.

“I have other things that I’d kind of like to accomplish in my life outside of tennis and would like to be able to kind of, you know, be able to have the time to be able to do that. Obviously, having kids is a big priority for me,” she told reporters after racing off Rod Laver Arena on Thursday.

Collins had found herself 4-1 up in the deciding set against Świątek, but the 2022 Australian Open finalist couldn’t fend off her opponent’s late surge.

“Honestly, I was in the airport already,” Świątek added.

“I wanted to fight until the end. I knew that she played just perfectly, but it would be hard for anybody to keep that level. I wanted to be ready when more mistakes were going to come from the other side.

“I just wanted to push then, and I did that at the end. I’m really proud of myself because it wasn’t easy.”

Świątek will now play Linda Noskova in the third round at Melbourne Park.

Pegula stunned

Elsewhere in the women’s draw, American Jessica Pegula crashed out of the Australian Open after a straight sets – 6-4 6-2 – loss to France’s Clara Burel.

It was Burel’s first win over a top-10 player and arguably the biggest upset in the women’s draw so far at this year’s tournament.

It took just 70 minutes for world No. 5 to slip to defeat after barely getting a footing in the match.

“I think I played a very solid performance today,” Burel said after her victory.

“I was really focused. Yeah, I didn’t let her come into this match. Very solid, and I’m really happy about this match today.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.