Forest City teen sentenced for setting off bomb in high school parking lot

    FOREST CITY, Iowa (KCCI) — The second of two teenagers has been sentenced for setting off a bomb outside Forest City High School.

Investigators say Landon Gerdes and David Rick, both 18, set off the bomb in the high school parking lot in September of last year.

Gerdes now pleaded guilty to reckless use of explosives and was sentenced to one year of probation.

Rick previously pleaded guilty to the same crime and was sentenced to two years of probation.

