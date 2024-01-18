Extreme cold weather causing oil spills in North Dakota; 60 reports over past week

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Bitter cold weather is causing a rash of spills in the oil fields of North Dakota as well as a slowdown in production. North Dakota has seen multiple days of freezing weather with windchills as low as minus 70 degrees. Regulators say that strains both workers and equipment, which can result in mishaps that lead to spills. State Spill Investigation Program Manager Bill Suess told the Bismarck Tribune that the number of spills has been “way above average” since the cold snap began. Since last week, more than 60 spills and other gas or oil environmental problems have been reported.

