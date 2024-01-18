European Union institutions gear up for a fight over Orbán’s rule of law record, funds for Hungary
By RAF CASERT
Associated Press
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s institutions are gearing up for a fight over Hungary and a controversial transfer of 10 billion euros or nearly $11 billion in funds to Budapest. The European Parliament decided to assess on Thursday whether to take the European Commission to court over allegations that it gave it to blackmail from Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to get his approval to start membership talks with Ukraine. The European Parliament tasked its legal department to prepare a challenge at the EU’s highest court. It also wants to see whether the European Commission took all measures “to protect the EU’s financial interests.” They said Hungary didn’t meet rule of law requirements to get the money.