EU Parliament adopts resolution calling for permanent cease-fire in Gaza but Hamas must go

BRUSSELS (AP) — European lawmakers have adopted a resolution calling for a permanent cease-fire in Israel’s war against Hamas, on the condition that the Palestinian militant group in Gaza be dismantled and that all hostages it holds be released. The conflict has divided EU countries and political groups at the legislative assembly, and reaching a consensus on the wording was not an easy task. The original text underlined the need for a permanent cease-fire. The resolution was adopted on Thursday after an amendment was passed. It was tabled by conservative lawmakers insisting that Hamas must be dismantled and calling for the immediate and unconditional release of all remaining hostages.

