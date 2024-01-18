Court upholds block on Texas law requiring school book vendors to provide sexual content ratings
By KEVIN McGILL
Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld a block on the enforcement of a Texas law requiring vendors to evaluate and rate the sexual content of books they sell or have sold to schools. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans says opponents of the law are likely to win their legal challenge of the law. Backers of the law have said it is designed to protect children from sexually explicit material. The law’s opponents say it could result in bans on literary classics in schools. And they say it places too heavy a burden on book sellers to rate thousands of titles already sold — and new ones published every year.