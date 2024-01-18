Court ruling could mean freedom for hundreds serving life sentences in Michigan
By ED WHITE
Associated Press
DETROIT (AP) — More than 250 people serving life prison sentences will get an opportunity for shorter terms after a major decision by the Michigan Court of Appeals. The court says a 2022 decision that bars automatic life sentences for people who were 18 at the time of a murder can be applied retroactively to prisoners in custody. Some have been locked up for decades. Because of the ruling, they can now have a chance to argue for shorter sentences and the possibility of parole. The State Appellate Defender Office has praised the decision. It says many prisoners deserve an opportunity to demonstrate that they’re capable of rehabilitation.