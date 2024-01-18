Suspect arrested after 5 stabbed in unprovoked attacks in Queens, police say

By Mark Morales, Brammhi Balarajan and Celina Tebor, CNN

(CNN) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with at least five unprovoked stabbings across Queens this month, a New York Police Department spokesperson said.

Jermain Rigueur, 27, faces multiple counts of attempted murder, assault, attempted assault and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the spokesperson.

CNN has reached out to the Queens district attorney for comment and to determine whether Rigueur has representation.

Prior to the arrest, police were looking for a suspect who was “randomly stabbing people with a hunting knife,” NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said at a news conference Wednesday evening. There was no connection between the victims, who all suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The stabbings occurred over a 9-day span between midnight and 8:30 a.m. in southern Queens, Chell said.

The most recent attack on Wednesday morning occurred after the suspect and victim got into a verbal dispute on a bus, according to NYPD Chief of Detectives Joe Kenny.

Also on Wednesday, a 71-year-old man and a 41-year-old man were stabbed minutes apart, both while walking, police said.

Video surveillance shows the suspect appearing “to be talking to himself” and “stabbing the front window of a bodega” after the attacks, Kenny said during the news conference.

A woman was stabbed in the torso while walking home on Tuesday, police said. The man approached her from behind and then fled.

The first attack happened on January 8 when a 61-year-old man was stabbed while walking, according to police.

The stabbings are “very random, not a word was said, totally unprovoked,” Kenny said.

Seventy-five detectives worked the case with patrol officers swarming the area, police said.

Police were also investigating a stabbing in Brooklyn to determine whether the perpetrator is the same suspect.

CNN’s Maria Sole Campinoti contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.