15 students and 1 teacher drown when a boat capsizes in a lake in western India

NEW DELHI (AP) — A fire official in western India says a boat has capsized in a lake and drowned 15 students and one teacher. Jitu Parmar, a fire officer in the city of Vadodara, says 11 students were rescued and a search is on for one missing person. The accident occurred in Harani Lake in Vadodara, a city known for the diamond trade in Gujarat state. The cause of the accident is being investigated. Boating accidents are common in India, where many vessels are overcrowded and have inadequate safety equipment. Last September, 22 people drowned when a double-decker boat carrying more than 30 passengers capsized near a beach at a coastal town of Kerala state in southern India.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.