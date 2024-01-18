14 confirmed dead due to Tennessee winter storm, as Oregon reels from deadly barrage of ice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — At least 14 deaths in Tennessee have been linked to a snowy, frigid storm, as bitterly cold weather continued impacting the U.S. from Oregon to the Northeast. Tennessee officials updated the state’s death toll at midweek after more than 9 inches of snow fell since Sunday in parts of Nashville, where only about half that amount falls annually. More ice could form Thursday in Tennessee. In Portland, Oregon, on Wednesday, a power line fell on a parked car, killing three people and injuring a baby during an ice storm that made driving in parts of the Pacific Northwest treacherous. Even with warmer temperatures and rain there Thursday, forecasters warned more freezing rain and gusting winds were possible.

By JONATHAN MATTISE and ADRIAN SAINZ Associated Press

