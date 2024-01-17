Zambia reels from a cholera outbreak with more than 400 dead and 10,000 cases. All schools are shut

LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — Zambia is reeling from a major cholera outbreak that has killed more than 400 people and infected more than 10,000. It has led authorities to order schools across the country to remain shut after the end-of-year holidays. A large soccer stadium in the capital city has been converted into a makeshift treatment facility. The Zambian government is embarking on a mass vaccination program and has committed to providing 2.4 million liters of clean water daily to communities and areas that are affected across the southern African nation. The national disaster management unit has been mobilized.

