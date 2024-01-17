Why is the Guatemala attorney general going after the new president?

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Despite having the support of millions of Guatemalans, newly installed President Bernardo Arévalo has a clear obstacle — the attorney general’s office and its leader, Consuelo Porras. Arévalo has made a bold promise to clean up corruption in a Central American state that for years has kept swaths of the countryside marginalized and impoverished. But he already has faced waves of court challenges that sought to stop him from taking office Sunday. The president has said he will propose a meeting this week with Porras and will ask for her resignation. She likely will refuse, and Guatemalan law blocks the president from removing the top prosecutor. Porras will likely continue to throw hurdles in the way of Arévalo as he attempts to carry out his progressive agenda.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.