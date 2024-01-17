Warmer and windy again this afternoon

Mild temperatures and getting windy again this afternoon... with snow in the mountains.

TODAY: Sunny to partly cloudy and much warmer this afternoon with highs in the upper-40s and low-50s. Winds will also be gusty... up to 30 to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and cold overnight. Morning lows Thursday will fall into the teens and low-20s.

EXTENDED: Periods of snow will continue in the mountains Thursday... with mild and windy conditions across the plains. Highs will be in the upper-40s and low-50s. Again, winds gusting to 40 to 50 mph. A cold front will drop temperatures into the 20s and 30s on Friday after morning lows in the single digits and teens. We'll see gradually warmer temperatures through the weekend.