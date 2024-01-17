Skip to Content
Warmer and windy again this afternoon

By
Published 9:01 AM

Mild temperatures and getting windy again this afternoon... with snow in the mountains.

TODAY: Sunny to partly cloudy and much warmer this afternoon with highs in the upper-40s and low-50s. Winds will also be gusty... up to 30 to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and cold overnight. Morning lows Thursday will fall into the teens and low-20s.

EXTENDED: Periods of snow will continue in the mountains Thursday... with mild and windy conditions across the plains. Highs will be in the upper-40s and low-50s. Again, winds gusting to 40 to 50 mph. A cold front will drop temperatures into the 20s and 30s on Friday after morning lows in the single digits and teens. We'll see gradually warmer temperatures through the weekend.

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

