Two men hospitalized following a shooting on South Academy Blvd.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a shooting related to a carjacking on the southeast side of Colorado Springs.

Officers were called to the area around 7:30 p.m., located near El Morro Road and South Academy Blvd. Police say they found one man on scene with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was later transported to the hospital.

However, as officers were investigating the area, a second man arrived at the hospital with another gunshot wound from the same incident. His condition is unknown, but his injuries are also being described as non-life threatening.

Two suspects were contacted on-scene, but no arrests have been made at this point. This is a developing story that we will update when more information is available.