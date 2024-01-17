Tree of Life synagogue demolition begins ahead of rebuilding site of deadly antisemitic attack

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Demolition is underway at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, which was the site of the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history. The work that began Wednesday is part of the effort to reimagine the building to honor the 11 people who were killed there in 2018. Most the building will be removed, although parts of the sanctuary walls will be preserved. The new building will include spaces for worship, a museum, an education center and a movie theater. Carole Zawatsky, who heads the nonprofit overseeing the project, said she had a mix of emotions, including feeling bittersweet knowing why the old building was being demolished but also feeling tremendous excitement about seeing the project moving forward.

By GENE PUSKAR and BROOKE SCHULTZ Associated Press

