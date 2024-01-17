Think twice before snapping a photo on a Las Vegas Strip pedestrian bridge, or risk jail time

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Stopping or standing is now prohibited on pedestrian bridges on the Las Vegas Strip. Violators of the ordinance that took effect Tuesday could face as much as six months in jail or a $1,000 fine. Clark County commissioners voted unanimously this month to approve the measure banning people from stopping, standing or engaging in activity that causes another person to stop on Strip pedestrian bridges. That also includes surrounding connected stairs, elevators and escalators. The ban doesn’t include standing or stopping if a person is waiting to use an elevator, stairway or escalator.

