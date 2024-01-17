Small plane stolen from Torrance parking lot found burned, owner says

By Web Staff

TORRANCE, California (KABC) — A small plane that was reportedly stolen from a Torrance parking lot over the weekend was found burned, the plane owner told ABC7.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the theft happened in the 22800 block of Lockness Avenue last Wednesday around 8:15 p.m.

Surveillance video showed a white pickup truck take off with an Airstream trailer that was storing the plane, which was described as a silver 1948 Piper PA-15 aircraft.

Owner Anis Pradhan said firefighters found the stolen property burned Saturday near 17th Street and Daisy Avenue in Long Beach. He said he’s had the plane for more than 10 years.

“All my work for all these years just disappeared in a matter of a few minutes, which is heart-wrenching,” said Pradhan, who also said he noticed a group of individuals snooping around the parking lot last month.

Pradhan is a certified flight instructor who uses the airplane to make a living teaching. He said he had plans to take the plane to Nepal to teach children about plane mechanics.

“It was for educational purposes, for student pilots and mechanics … and it’s just a big loss,” he said. “I’m just going to have to work hard and see what I can do.”

Eyewitness News reached out to the Long Beach Police Department for more information and is still waiting for a response.

