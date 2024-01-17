Severed hand found in the pocket of man suspected of killing woman in Colorado, police say

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Police in Colorado say a man suspected of killing a woman had a severed hand in his pocket when he was arrested. The Pueblo Chieftain reports that Solomon Martinez was arrested in connection with the death of the woman, whose body was found in creek Jan. 10. The arrest affidavit says that when he was taken into custody on suspicion of first-degree murder, an officer found the hand in a plastic bag inside a pocket of his jacket. Police believe it belonged to the woman. Martinez allegedly told police it had been there for two days but denied killing the woman. Martinez is represented by the state public defender’s office, which does not comment on cases.

