San Luis Obispo ranks ninth for ‘Happiest places to retire in the U.S.’

SAN LUIS OBISPO, California (KSBY) — San Luis Obispo has once again landed on a list of “top happiest places in America.”

The city has ranked ninth on SoFi’s “Happiest places to retire in the United States in 2024.”

According to the report, the city, along with San Jose, scored the “highest level of comfort for retirees” on their top 20 cities list. The personal finance company adds that San Luis Obispo’s “temperate weather” is the contributing factor to the high score.

To find the happiest place to retire in the United States, researchers examined 200 metropolitan areas and ranked them based on 13 different factors across three categories, social, finance and health.

San Luis Obispo ranked 9, 11, and 41 in the social, finance, and health categories respectively.

According to the report, the happiest place to retire in the U.S. is Barnstable, MA, followed by Naples, FL and Ann Arbor, MI.

