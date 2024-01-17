Pueblo officers meet with community for ‘Coffe with a Cop’

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Wednesday, a cup of coffee helped connect residents with those who serve the community during an event that's Absolutely Colorado.

At Solar Roast Coffee, people were able to get their daily caffeine fix and talk to members of the Pueblo Police Department.

Officers say the event is a great opportunity to connect with the community outside of stressful emergency situations. They say they hope these conversations will help people reach out when they need help.