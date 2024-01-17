Pueblo Co. Sheriff’s Office announces $1,000 scholarship for a local high school senior

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) announced Wednesday that the County Sheriff's of Colorado Inc. (CSOC) will award a $1,000 to a "deserving" local high school senior in Pueblo County.

The PCSO said this is the 46th year the CSOC has made scholarships available to deserving students and this year, a scholarship will be awarded in more than 30 Colorado counties.

According to the PCSO, the recipient of the scholarship will selected based on criteria established by CSOC to include leadership, merit, character, involvement, and career purpose. Applications will be reviewed by a local citizens’ committee appointed by Pueblo County Sheriff David Lucero.

Any legal permanent resident of Pueblo County enrolled in or applying to a vocational training program or institution of higher learning in Colorado as a full, or part-time student is eligible to apply. There are no restrictions as to the course of study or training that may be pursued, and no restrictions are placed upon applications by reason of race, creed, age, sex, or national origin.

The scholarship application is available on the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office website.

Completed applications can be dropped off at the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, 909 Court St. or at the Pueblo County Sheriff’s substation in Pueblo West, 320 E. Joe Martinez Blvd. Applications can also be mailed to Alyssa Uhernik, 909 Court St., Pueblo, Co., 81003. The application deadline is March 1.

For more information, contact Alyssa Uhernik at (719) 583-6407 or at uhernika@pueblocounty.us or

on the CSOC website at csoc.org