Package mailed to rural California elections office tested positive for fentanyl, authorities say

By TRÂN NGUYỄN
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a suspicious envelope that was sent to the elections office in rural Yuba County. A county spokesperson said the package didn’t look suspicious at first, but a worker found a powdery substance inside and called law enforcement. A field test revealed traces of fentanyl but more testing will be done. A slew of suspicious packages, including some laced with fentanyl, were sent to election facilities in at least five states last November. Letters intended for election offices in Sacramento and Los Angeles were among those intercepted by the U.S. Postal Service.

