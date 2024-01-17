Ohio child hurt in mistaken police raid, mom says as authorities deny searching the wrong house

ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman says her 17-month-old son suffered chemical burns when police wrongfully raided the home where she was living. But authorities have denied the allegations and the matter is now under investigation. Police body cam footage released Tuesday by officials in Elyria shows officers raiding the home on Jan. 10. Officials have said the warrant was part of an investigation involving stolen guns. Footage shows officers entering the home with guns, a battering ram and flash bangs. Officers soon handcuffed a woman who was alone in the home with her son. Her family says police were looking for a teenager who used to live at the home before they began renting it.

