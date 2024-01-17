No problems found with engine of news helicopter that crashed in New Jersey, killing 2, report says

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Federal investigators say a TV news helicopter that crashed in a southern New Jersey forest last month, killing the pilot and a photographer, had no engine problems that would have prevented normal operation. The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report Wednesday on the crash of the “Chopper 6” helicopter of WPVI-TV on Dec. 19. Investigators said the helicopter was returning to the Northeast Philadelphia Airport after an assignment when it drifted right and began to descend, picking up speed before crashing in a forest. Killed in the crash were the pilot and a photographer returning from an assignment to report on Christmas lights.

