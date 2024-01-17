New traffic pattern on South Academy Blvd. for underground construction

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. (KRDO) -- There is a new traffic pattern along South Academy Boulevard that will start today along Jet Wing Drive for construction work.

A full closure of Jet Wing Drive off South Academy Boulevard is taking place to support the underground work on the east side of the roadway. Drivers should keep in mind both directions of South Academy traffic are also on the western portion of the road.

Traffic will be rerouted north to Hancock Expressway to access South Academy. There is no date as of right now as to when that will reopen. Also, travel lanes have been temporarily realigned along Jet Wing Drive and Chelton Road.

There will be no major impacts here, however, access to businesses on the east side could be limited during construction operations. Drivers are asked to use Astrozon Boulevard in the case that access is closed.

Drivers are recommended to be aware of the speed limit and be extra cautious for crews working in the area. Delays in the area are expected in the area during the project. For more information on the changes click here.