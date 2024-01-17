NBA player Josh Giddey won’t face charges following investigation into alleged relationship with a minor

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey won’t face charges in California following an investigation into whether the 21-year-old was in a relationship with a minor, police announced.

Investigators have been “unable to corroborate any criminal activity” connected to Giddey, the Newport Beach Police Department announced on Wednesday.

CNN has reached out to the NBA and the Thunder for comment but did not immediately hear back.

In November, police opened an investigation after information began circulating online involving an alleged relationship between Giddey and a female minor. It is unclear what connection, if any, Giddey has to Newport Beach.

Giddey was asked in November about social media posts suggesting a relationship, to which he said, “I understand the question obviously, but there’s no further comment right now. … I understand you guys want to know about it but just right now, I don’t have anything to say.”

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault also declined to comment at the time, calling it a “personal matter.”

The Australian player, who is in his third year and has continued to play during the investigation, is averaging 11.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.

The Thunder will play in Salt Lake City, Utah, against the Jazz on Thursday.

