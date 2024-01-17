Mike McCarthy will return as coach of the Dallas Cowboys after stunning wild-card loss
By SCHUYLER DIXON
AP Pro Football Writer
Mike McCarthy will get another chance to end a nearly three-decade stretch without a deep playoff run for the Dallas Cowboys. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones says McCarthy will be back for a fifth season as coach after a stunning 48-32 wild-card loss to Green Bay. The Cowboys were the first No. 7 seed to lose since the 14-team format was adopted in 2020. They haven’t been past the divisional round since the 1995 season. That was when Dallas won the last of the storied franchise’s five Super Bowl titles. Jones says there is “great benefit” to the continuity of bringing McCarthy back.