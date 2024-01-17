Mike McCarthy will return as coach of the Dallas Cowboys after stunning wild-card loss

Mike McCarthy will get another chance to end a nearly three-decade stretch without a deep playoff run for the Dallas Cowboys. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones says McCarthy will be back for a fifth season as coach after a stunning 48-32 wild-card loss to Green Bay. The Cowboys were the first No. 7 seed to lose since the 14-team format was adopted in 2020. They haven’t been past the divisional round since the 1995 season. That was when Dallas won the last of the storied franchise’s five Super Bowl titles. Jones says there is “great benefit” to the continuity of bringing McCarthy back.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.