King Charles to go into hospital next week for benign prostate treatment



CNN

By Sugam Pokharel, Max Foster and Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN

London (CNN) — Britain’s King Charles III will go into hospital next week for treatment for an enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday.

Buckingham Palace said the King sought treatment “in common with thousands of men each year” and that his condition is “benign.” The palace said that the hospital visit is for a “corrective procedure.”

The 75-year-old British sovereign’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period while he recuperates, the palace added in a short statement.

The King was keen to share the details of his diagnosis to encourage other men who may be experiencing symptoms to get checked in line with public health advice, a royal source told CNN.

Charles was supposed to have a series of meetings and events at Dumfries House in Ayrshire, Scotland in the days ahead, which are now being postponed on the advice of his doctors.

Guests, including foreign dignitaries and cabinet ministers, had been due to travel there for the engagements. It’s understood that the palace announcement was made to provide them with awareness of the situation.

News of King Charles’ upcoming treatment came around 90 minutes after it was separately revealed that his daughter-in-law, the Princess of Wales, has been hospitalized for up to two weeks.

Catherine, 42, was admitted to The London Clinic, near Regent’s Park in central London, on Tuesday for a planned abdominal surgery, according to Kensington Palace.

It was unclear what the surgery was for, but a royal source told CNN that the 42-year-old’s condition was non-cancerous.

